TV trouble

Pub takeover
A PUB in Sonning Common is set to re-open next ... [more]
Monday, 22 August 2022
RESIDENTS of Watlington are being warned of possible interference with their TV reception.
This is while mobile networks are being improved in order to boost speed, performance and coverage.
Restore TV says there is a small chance of interference to TV services received via an aerial. Signs include intermittent sound, and blocky images and signal loss.
If you experience problems, call 0808 1313 800 or visit restoretv.uk
22 August 2022
More News:
A GROUP of women in Sonning Common created a post ... [more]
POLL: Have your say