Monday, 22 August 2022

22 August 2022

TV trouble

RESIDENTS of Watlington are being warned of possible interference with their TV reception.

This is while mobile networks are being improved in order to boost speed, performance and coverage.

Restore TV says there is a small chance of interference to TV services received via an aerial. Signs include intermittent sound, and blocky images and signal loss.

If you experience problems, call 0808 1313 800 or visit restoretv.uk

22 August 2022

