Monday, 27 July 2020

Safer home funding

DISABLED and vulnerable residents can now apply for larger grants to make their homes safer.

South Oxfordshire District Council have increased the maximum amount payable from £30,000 to £50,000 through its Housing Assistance Grants and Loans policy.

There are also grants available for people living with dementia as part of the new system.

The Disabled Facilities Grant is designed to reduce the need for hospital admissions and residential care by allowing people to live in their own homes.

This could include a stairlift, ramps, ground-floor bedrooms and bathrooms and low-access showers.

For more information, call 0345 050 7666 or email socialandhealthcare@
oxfordshire.gov.uk

