Couple’s second plan to build new flood-proof home

A COUPLE have submitted fresh plans for a new flood-proof house in Wargrave.

Kerry and William Woodward-Fisher want planning permission to build a three-bedroom dwelling with a detached garage in Loddon Drive, which experiences flooding.

The single-storey property would replace the existing bungalow, called Farthings, which was built in 1927 and is raised on brick piers and timber beams but the wood has been affected by floodwater.

The couple say the property is approaching the end of its useful service life and is at continued risk from flooding from the River Loddon.

In March 2016, planning permission was granted for a replacement dwelling but this elapsed after three years with no work having taken place.

In December 2017 Mr and Mrs Woodward-Fisher were refused permission for a two-storey property by Wokingham Borough Council, which said the development would be detrimental to the character and appearance of the area. The couple then lost an appeal against this decision. Their latest proposal says: “Following the refusal of the application, it was evident that a fundamental rethink was required in terms of the height, scale and form of any replacement dwelling.”

The new property would be 2.2m above ground level and accessed by a staircase.

The application says it would be a “sleek, elegant and contemporary dwelling”, which would add “significant design quality and interest to the site and surrounding area”. The property would be sustainable and have no “adverse environmental or ecological impact”.

The site is a classified as functional floodplain and deemed to be the most at risk of flooding so there are restrictions on what can be built.

Wargrave Parish Council has raised no objections to the proposal.

Ros Fernley, a neighbour, said: “It is a very beautiful design that I am sure will fit in well in this location.”