Monday, 26 April 2021

Remenham: Martijn Andrea (Lib)

ORIGINALLY from the Netherlands I came to live in the UK to study in 1988 at Reading University and then Imperial College in London.

In 2001, I relocated overseas with my wife and spent the next 16 years working in several countries. We returned in 2015 with our three children choosing to live in Twyford due to the proximity of the River Thames and good transport connections to London and Oxford. One of my daughters currently attends the Piggott School in Wargrave.

In addition to a busy family life, I have a keen interest in local history, genealogy and archaeology. My wife and I are keen walkers and enjoy exploring the local area using public footpaths.

Locally, I am opposed to further housing developments especially on green field land or in flood sensitive catchments. These natural green, open spaces, such as in Ruscombe, need to be protected for our future generations to enjoy. Such housing developments are likely to be increasing the risk of flooding from the River Loddon and River Thames, especially relevant in the Wargrave area.

My aim, should I be elected, is to represent the communities of Wargrave, Ruscombe and Remenham to improve and protect and enhance their local environment and village amenities.

