Restaurant licence bid

Library to host social mornings
SONNING Common library has started weekly social ... [more]
Monday, 17 October 2022
THE owner of a Greek restaurant in Caversham has applied to continue selling alcohol after the previous owner died.
Spitiko in Prospect Street was owned by Stelios Zavros and had a licence to sell beer, wine, and spirit.
When Mr Zavros died in April 2021, the restaurant was taken over by his goddaughter Alketa Karaj, 30.
Now E&A Spitko, a holding company, has applied to Reading Borough Council for a new licence to sell alcohol from noon to 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.
17 October 2022
A NEW chairwoman has been appointed by Wargrave ... [more]
SONNING Common’s revised neighbourhood plan is ... [more]
