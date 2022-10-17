Monday, 17 October 2022

Restaurant licence bid

THE owner of a Greek restaurant in Caversham has applied to continue selling alcohol after the previous owner died.

Spitiko in Prospect Street was owned by Stelios Zavros and had a licence to sell beer, wine, and spirit.

When Mr Zavros died in April 2021, the restaurant was taken over by his goddaughter Alketa Karaj, 30.

Now E&A Spitko, a holding company, has applied to Reading Borough Council for a new licence to sell alcohol from noon to 11.30pm Monday to Sunday.

POLL: Have your say

