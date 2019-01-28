School earns cash by collecting rubbish for recycling

CHILDREN at Sonning Common Primary School are earning money for the school by recycling old equipment.

The Grove Road school has teamed up with TerraCycle to collect pens, felt tips, whiteboard markers and highlighters.

The company will donate 1p per item of waste it receives. Old toothbrushes, toothpaste tubes, beauty products and packaging earn the school £2 per 2kg.

For every 46 Pringle tubes or 400 crisp packets it receives, TerraCycle will donate £2.

The school is one of thousands of centres across the country taking part in the recycling scheme. Headteacher Chris Hirst said: “We are recycling the difficult-to-recycle packaging because it is the right thing to do and the money is a bonus.

“We are all just trying to make the world a better place one small step at a time. We need the public to contribute. We have collection points in and around the school and in the village library.

“We are encouraging the wider community to fill up our bins in the library and anyone who lives outside the village is also invited to join in.”

For more information, visit www.terracycle.co.uk/en-GB