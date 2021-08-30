The challenge of climate change

CLIMATE change is a global crisis and only global action will mitigate the effects of it.

The five largest emitters of greenhouse gases are, in order, China, America, India, Russia and Japan. Britain comes 17th, emitting about one per cent of the total. Partly this is about population size — per head, China emits significantly less than America but has a much larger population.

In China and India the biggest source of carbon dioxide emissions is the burning of coal to make electricity, in Japan and Russia it is the burning of natural gas to produce power and in America it is transportation.

Burning coal to make power produces 25 per cent of all greenhouse gas emissions worldwide.

President Xi has said China will phase out coal-fired power stations from 2026, although it is currently still building them.

However, China generates more solar power than any other country and its wind power installations were more than triple those of any other country last year.

China says the proportion of its energy generated from non-fossil fuel sources should be 25 per cent by 2030 and many observers expect the country to hit this target early.

In November, Britain is hosting the UN Climate Change Conference, CoP 26, which brings together delegates from almost every country to develop policies to tackle climate change.

This year has a unique urgency. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, which is made up of the world’s top climate scientists, says in its latest report that many of the changes already being observed in the climate are unprecedented in thousands, if not hundreds of thousands of years, and some of the changes already in motion, such as continued sea level rise, are irreversible.

The report warns that devastating flooding, heatwaves and wildfires like those seen across the world this summer are becoming more frequent and severe.

Climate scientists from the University of Reading have played a leading role in providing the research data that informs the report’s sober findings.

Terrifying as this is, with immediate action from world governments, we can mitigate the worst effects of climate change.

Scientists warn that stabilizing the climate will require strong, rapid and sustained reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and reaching net zero

CO2 emissions.

CoP 26 wants countries to focus on three main actions:

• Accelerate the transition from coal to clean power.

• Protect and restore nature for the benefit of people and the climate.

• Accelerate the transition to zero emission vehicles.

In many countries it is already cheaper to produce electricity from wind and solar than from burning coal.

Next month communities across the country will join together for the Great Big Green Week leading up to CoP 26.

Sponsored by organisations including the World Wide Fund for Nature, the Women’s Institute and the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds, it will be the biggest ever event for climate and nature in the UK.

Henley is taking part — Greener Henley and the climate emergency working group are organising events including a green bazaar in the market place on September 19 and 25.

An eco business fair will be held in the town hall on September 22 where businesses will have the chance to display their green credentials.

Other events include a litter-pick, cycling discovery and an endangered species trail.

Do come along. For more information, visit www.greatbiggreenweek.com