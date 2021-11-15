Campaigners in march to demand action on climate

ABOUT 70 people took part in a march in Henley in support of climate justice.

They assembled in front of Friends Meeting House in Northfield End on Saturday morning, carrying placards and banners.

The group then walked half a mile via Bell Street and Hart Street to St Mary’s Church, where they stopped for a two-minute silence.

The march was organised by environmental campaign group Greener Henley to mark Global Day of Action for Climate Justice as world leaders were gathered in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference, COP26.

Participants held placards and banners with slogans including “Environment first”, “Together we can protect our planet” and “COP26, too little, too late”.

One read: “Rich countries like ours have done most to cause the climate crisis and owe the rest of the world immense climate debt.”

Diana Barnett, one of the organisers, said: “We were really keen on doing something to mark this day, which is the middle point of COP26.

“I’m very pleased with the turnout as you never know how many people are going to come when you organise something like this.

“We had a good mix of people and it’s great that they want to stand up and show they really care about this issue. The aim was to highlight those people who don’t have a voice in the climate justice debate, those who are really suffering the effects of climate change because of where they live.

“It is about raising awareness because I think we in this country believe climate change is not something we should worry about right now but there are people around the world who are suffering the effects of it right now and they need help.

“Most of the damage has been caused by industrialised nations like the UK, while the countries that have played little part in it are suffering the most.

“I was inspired when at COP26, Guinea asked for a minute of silence for all the non-human life that has been lost because of the climate crisis. That is why we wanted a two-minute silence too.

“If you think about the coral reefs or the wildfires in Australia, so much wildlife has been lost. We have to start thinking as a united world and not just about ourselves.”

Sara Kandiah, another member of Greener Henley, held a banner reading “protect and reverse nature loss”.

She said: “We are in a natural crisis and it’s time for action, not words. Together, we can really make a difference. We want to remind people that there is a lot that can be done and that it will help change things.”

Julia Samyui-Adams, who is also a member of Greener Henley, said: “I wanted to be a part of this because people need to understand what climate justice is — it’s about being active and aware of the situation we are in.

“It is not just about Henley but about understanding that this is a global problem and that much more needs to be done, despite the discussions that are happening at COP26.”

Rev Jeremy Tayler, rector of Henley with Remenham, led the two-minute silence as the group arrived at the church.

He said: “It’s wonderful to see everyone gathered here to show they care about the planet and about the part we have in taking care of it.

“This is a moment of reflection and prayer for the situation we are in. I feel very strongly about the issue and I thought it was lovely to see so many people here to show their concern.”

Jo Robb, who chairs South Oxfordshire District Council and represents the Green Party in the Woodcote and Rotherfield ward, took part in the march.

She said: “I care deeply about this issue and it’s great to see people coming together locally and showing they care. There was a good turnout and a lovely variety of people from all walks of life.

“I think most people see COP26 as a farce and a sham: the real hope for us is local action.”

Town and county councillor Stefan Gawrysiak, who also joined the march, said: “This was an opportunity for Henley to do something visible to show we care about this issue rather than just talking about it.

“Many people are going to lose their homes because of the effects of climate change and we have a responsibility to help them.”

Nan Brandsma walked with her daughter Esme, 12, and held a sign reading “There is no planet B”.

She said: “It felt good to make my voice heard and act for the planet.

“It was so important to have young people here too as they understand how important this is and represent our future.”

Environmental campaigner Ed Atkinson and his wife Maggie also took part in the march together with Henley naturalist and palaeontologist Richard Fortey.

• Greener Henley has organised a climate crisis discussion event called “Together we can make a difference” at King’s Arms Barn on Tuesday at 7.30pm. It is free to attend. For more information, visit https://greenerhenley.org.uk