Garden centre goes green with solar panels

MORE tha n 100 new solar panels are being installed at Toad Hall garden centre in Henley.

Tony Stubbs, who owns the business off Marlow Road, wants it to be as environmentally friendly as possible.

Sphere Energy Solutions, of Bagshot, is installing the 50kw/h solar PV system on top of the shop at the centre. This will provide 45,000 kilowatt hours of power per year.

Mr Stubbs, who has been running the business since 1972, said: “It makes sense. Doing this is what I feel everyone can do to help be more environmentally friendly. The panels should pay for themselves in four to five years then it’ll be profit after that so it makes a lot of economic sense too.

“I just wish that every business in Henley did the same thing then we wouldn’t have a problem and the price of electricity would plummet.

“The solar panels will power the shop and our homes, which are round the corner, and hopefully in the future we can power the café as well.”

The garden centre already has solar panels on some buildings which were installed about five years ago.

Mr Stubbs said these had given him a “taste” of the benefits before he ordered the latest 110.

Tom Paull, director of Sphere Energy Solutions, said the panels would power the garden centre’s lighting, heating and other technology.

He said: “There is also a monitoring system which will show how much carbon has been saved and the equivalent of how many trees have been planted.”