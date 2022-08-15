What you can do to help climate

THE recent heatwaves, drought and wildfires are all very worrying signs that the climate is changing faster than predicted.

A knee-jerk reaction by some people might be to install cooling systems such as air conditioners. These would actually make the problem worse by increasing the demand for fossil fuels. The resultant gas emissions are the main contributor to climate change, one of the reasons why global temperatures are warming so quickly.

At the National Centre for Atmospheric Science at Reading University there are some prestigious climate scientists. One is Professor Ed Hawkins who says that we have to reduce our emissions to net zero if we want to stabilise the planet’s temperature. But what does net zero mean?

Prof Hawkins explains that net zero emissions can be achieved by removing as much greenhouse gas from the atmosphere as that being emitted, so the net amount added is zero.

To do this countries and companies will need to rely on natural methods, such as planting trees and restoring grasslands to soak up carbon dioxide (the most abundant greenhouse gas we emit) or use technology to “capture” the gas and store it away so it can’t escape into the atmosphere.

As Prof Hawkins says: “The future is in our hands. Our choices over the coming decades will determine how warm the planet will get.”

So why not come along to Henley’s Great Big Green Fair in Market Place on Saturday, September 24 and learn how you can be part of the solution?

So far this year, Greener Henley’s trees group has planted about 8,000 trees and hedging plants. If you want to plant some trees in your own grounds or volunteer to help plant a green wildlife corridor in the forthcoming season, speak to us at the fair. We will also be able to advise you on the most suitable trees to plant in your garden for much-needed shade and longevity.

Another great natural carbon sink is peatlands and the last thing we should be doing at this critical time is digging them up for the powerful horticultural industry. Conscientious gardeners use peat-free compost and don’t use peat or plastic pots.

Gillotts School’s eco-club will have a stall at the fair and be demonstrating an easy way of making your own peat-free pots.

At the same time you could look around an exhibition of local schoolchildren’s work on insects, a fantastic explanation of how we can improve our biodiversity by being kind to bugs.

Some of our local independent businesses will be present at the fair. Tamsin Borlase, of Bosley Patch, Henley’s own organic market garden, or Nick Hay, of Three Oaks Orchard, with his delightful organic harvest.

Jane Tutill, of the Willow Basket in Friday Street, is bringing Mabel, her vintage ice cream van for you to taste real ice cream.

Are you troubled by hay fever? Did you know a teaspoon of local honey a day can help relieve symptoms? Try it with some Honeys of Henley honey.

These are just a handful of the groups and businesses which want to show you what we can all do to improve the climate and environment.

Other things happening in Great Big Green Week (September 24 to October 2) include an exhibition in Henley library called “How important are insects?”

On Tuesday, September 27 there’s an evening talk at the town hall on the proposed Climate and Nature Hub, so come along and have your say.

“Green tactics for Henley businesses” is the name of the seminar taking place in the early evening of September 29.

During the week there will be a Walkers are Welcome litter pick and on the Saturday morning a river clean is planned by Warriors on Waste — you’ll be amazed at what ends up in our river.

All week local restaurants will be serving a special “Green dish of the week” and highlighting their vegetarian and plant-based options — look at the display at the fair and choose your favourite.

How about doing the tour of Henley shops’ “green” window displays and look out for the pages from the ABC of Easy Climate Solutions hidden among their wares? Last year we had a fantastic response from our local shops, so let’s see how well they do this time.

And there’s lots more to come. Please get in touch to find out the latest information — email greenerhenley@gmail.com or visit https://greenerhenley.org

Diana Barnett