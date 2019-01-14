Local plan response deadline put back

PUBLIC consultation on Wokingham Borough Council’s local plan has been extended for a week.

More than 200 sites are being considered for inclusion in the plan, which will propose where new housing, business and leisure developments should go over the next 20 years.

They include eight sites in Wargrave parish and four in Charvil.

The deadline to respond has been put back after some residents failed to receive consultation documents in the post. It is now 4pm on February 22.

The Campaign to Protect Rural Wokingham, which objects to the development of green belt land, is urging people to respond.

It said: “The survey document was designed to be accompanied by a booklet, Homes For The Future,

which the council had planned to distribute to every household in the borough in early December.

“Unfortunately, it appears that many people have not received their copy.

“January and February will be an important time for the campaign, with this survey being a crucial opportunity to demonstrate the strength of local opposition to building on the green belt.”

The sites in Wargrave parish include the Hare Hatch Sheeplands and Hare Hatch garden centres and two pieces of land at the Primrose Nursery in London Road.

There is also a plot to the south of Bath Road, one at the junction of Bath Road and Wargrave Road and others at the eastern end of the Old House in Milley Lane, Hare Hatch, and Bear Cottage on the same road.

The Charvil sites are on land east and west of Park View Drive North, west of Park Lane, off Norris Green and behind Oaktree Cottage.

The council was due to debate the issue in September but this was postponed after the latest consultation was put back.

To respond to the consultation, visit www.wokingham.

gov.uk/planning-policy/

planning-policy-information/

local-plan-update