Champion grower Jim in seventh heaven (again)

CHAMPION grower Jim McCartney won seven cups at this year’s Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association summer show.

The 67-year-old, from Tilehurst, who is a show regular, took home half the trophies available as well as gold in the top tray and top vase.

He won 20 classes for flowers, fruit and vegetables with entries including shallots, potatoes, onions and runner beans as well as dahlias and gladioli.

Mr McCartney didn’t quite match his best performance of 2017 when he won eight trophies but did equal the seven he won in 2016 and beat the four he took home last year.

Zinnia Hodge, 11, from Caversham, won the Children’s Cup for her decorated wooden spoon for the fourth year running.

She also won the “vegetable monster” category,

The show, now in its 118th year, took place at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road and attracted at least 100 more exhibits than last year while exhibitors were up by a third.

Show secretary Hazel Addington said: “The show once again demonstrates there is no end to the range and diversity of our members’ exhibiting talent.

“This summer has brought scorching heat, torrential downpours and damaging winds but it takes more than unpredictable weather to knock our exhibitors off their stride.

“We had a full range of classes including vegetables, flowers, fruit, cookery, floral art, handicraft, novice vegetables/flowers and a range of categories for children.

“Congratulations to Jim who won seven cups for his amazing range of vegetables and dahlias.

“The best-dressed potato class took a well-earned rest this year and was substituted by a best-dressed onion and we had some very creative entries.

“The tombola was also a success with nearly 100 prizes being won. The sale of wonderful garden produce is always a winner and the cake stall was busy all afternoon with the coffee and walnut sponge being a favourite for many.

“I would like to thank everyone who supported the event and made it the success it was. This includes exhibitors, judges, helpers on the day, cake bakers and prize-givers, not to mention the helpers for getting the stalls ready and clearing up at the end.

“It was also great to see a good number of people on the day taking in the exhibits and sitting down to a well-deserved cup of tea and cake.

“Without all this support the show would not be as successful as it is and we look forward to the September 2020 show.”

The full results were as follows:

Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association Vegetable Shield (best exhibit in class 1) — J McCartney

Challenge Cup (best dish of vegetables) — J McCartney

F G Back Trophy (best exhibit in vegetable section) —

J McCartney

Bernard Stretch Memorial Plaque (best dahlia exhibit) —

J McCartney

Association Novice Cup (best exhibit in novice vegetable section) — A Schofield

Dorrell Cup (best exhibit in flower section) — J McCartney

Open Challenge Cup (best vase of dahlias) — J McCartney

S Pendall Cup (best vase of chrysanthemums) — not awarded

Bert Cowlard Memorial Shield (best exhibit in novice flower section) — A Schofield

Melville Cup — best exhibit in fruit section – J Morgan

CAHA Decorative Cup (best exhibit in floral art section) —

A Froud

Miss Gardiner Cup (best exhibit in handicraft section) — A Schofield

Len Masters Memorial Cup (best exhibit in cookery section) — L Carter

RHS Banksian Medal (highest total prize money in horticultural classes) — J McCartney

Muriel Porter Children’s Cup (best exhibit in children’s section) — Z Hodge, aged 11

Vegetables

Collection of four kinds of vegetables: 1 J McCartney

Potatoes, three white:

1 J McCartney; 2 J Green

Potatoes, three coloured:

1 J McCartney; 2 J Green

Potatoes, dish of two varieties, three of each variety: 1 J McCartney; 2 J Green

Onions, three large: 1 K Smith; 2 R Fox

Onions, five round to pass through 3in ring: 1 J McCartney; 2 D Grey

Shallots, nine large:

1 J McCartney

Shallots, nine pickling (max. diameter 30mm): No entries

Collection of six kinds of vegetables, one of each:

1 J McCartney; 2 J Green

Runner beans, six pods:

1 J McCartney; 2 J Green;

3 M South

Carrots, three long pointed: No entries

Carrots, three other than long (stump rooted): 1 J McCartney

Beetroot, three: 1 J McCartney; 2 M South; 3 R Fox

Lettuce, two: No entries

Leeks, two: No entries

Marrows, two table (not over 380mm): 1 J Green; 2 P Webb

Courgettes, three (length 100mm to 200mm): 1 R Fox;

2 I Carter

Tomatoes, five medium (approx. diameter 65mm):

1 J McCartney; 2 J Green;

3 C Froud

Tomatoes, nine small fruited or cherry (max diameter 35mm):

1 J McCartney; 2 D Grey;

3 M South

Sweetcorn, two cobs with silks on: 1 R Fox; 2 J McCartney

Any other vegetable not included in previous classes:

1 J McCartney; 2 J Green;

3 I Carter

Collection of three kinds of vegetables used for salad, numbers optional: 1 J McCartney;

2 A Schofield; 3 C Froud

Truss of tomatoes: 1 C Froud;

2 D Grey

Trug of mixed vegetables:

1 J McCartney; 2 C Froud

Most oddly shaped vegetable:

1 C Froud; 2 D Grey;

3 H Addington

Longest runner bean:

1 H Addington; 2 A Schofield

Heaviest vegetable (any):

1 I Carter; 2 R Fox; 3 P Webb

Flowers

Asters, five blooms: No entries

Dahlias, three blooms medium decorative (170-220mm):

1 J McCartney; 2 A Froud;

3 L Carter

Dahlias, three blooms medium cactus and or semi-cactus (170 -220mm): 1 J McCartney;

2 A Froud; 3 L Carter

Dahlias, five blooms pom (maximum 52mm): 1 A Froud;

2 J McCartney

Dahlia, one specimen, large or giant bloom: 1 J McCartney;

2 A Schofield; 3 A Froud

Chrysanthemums, three blooms any cultivar or cultivars: No entries

Spray chrysanthemums, five blooms mixed: No entries

Gladioli, three spikes, one variety: 1 J McCartney

Gladioli, specimen spike:

1 J McCartney; 2 L Carter

Vase of fuchsias, one variety or mixed: 1 J Morgan; 2 A Schofield; 3 H Addington

Fuchsia in a pot: 1 H Addinton; 2 L Carter; 3 P Addington

Vase of HT roses, three blooms, one variety or mixed: No entries

Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered:

1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter;

3 M South

Vase of mixed flowers: 1 J Morgan; 2 A Froud; 3 L Carter

Bowl of mixed roses in exhibitor’s own bowl: No entries

Vase of annuals, maximum six stems: 1 J Morgan

Vase of perennials, maximum six stems: 1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter

Foliage pot plant: 1 I Carter;

2 M South

Flowering pot plant: 3 M South

Vase of fresh cut herbs, one variety or mixed: 1 L Webb;

2 J Morgan; 3 A Froud

Members’ novice vegetable and fruit

Onions, three: 1 R Fox;

2 G Hodge

Potatoes, three: 1 C Froud;

2 A Schofield; 3 R Fox

Runner beans, six pods:

1 A Schofield; 2 L Webb; 3 J Fox

Tomatoes, three: 1 C Froud;

2 A Schofield; 3 L Webb

Marrow, one (not over 350mm): 1 R Fox; 2 L Webb

Beetroot: 1R Fox; 2 C Froud

Collection of three kinds of vegetable: 1 L Webb

Carrots, three: 1 L Webb

Courgettes, four approx 150mm: 1 C Froud; 2 R Fox;

3 A Schofield

Any other vegetable not included in classes 48-56, number optional: 1 C Froud:

2 A Schofield; 3 J Fox

Apples , three, one variety with stalks (dessert or cooking):

1 J Morgan; 2 R Hodge; 3 L Carter

Any other kind of fruit, one variety (leave stalks on soft fruit): 1 L Webb; 2 J Morgan

Novice flowers

Dahlias, three blooms, one variety or mixed: 1 A Schofield;

2 J Morgan; 3 C Froud

Chrysanthemums, three blooms or three stems sprays any cultivator or cultivatars: 1 J Morgan; 3 H Addington

Vase of three kinds of flowers, one stem of each: 1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington; 3 L Carter

Vase of flowers, one variety or mixed, minimum three stems:

1 C Froud; 2 J Morgan;

3 C Wheeler

Specimen rose, one bloom or one stems cluster flowered:

1 C Wheeler; 2 C Froud;

3 J Morgan

Any kind of flower one stem, one stem/spike: 1 J Morgan;

2 A Schofield; 3 P Addington

Vase of homegrown foliage mixed (no buds or flowers):

1 H Addington; 2 C Wheeler

Floral art

“Small is Beautiful”, a petite arrangement max dimensions 6in: 1 H Addington; 2 A Froud

Arrangement in a handled basket: 1 A Froud; 2 H Addington;

3 J Morgan

Arrangement of your choice:

1 A Froud

Fruit

Dessert apples, five: 1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter

Cooking apples, five: 1 D Grey; 2 J Morgan

Pears, five: 1 J Morgan

Plums, five: 1 I Carter

Dish of soft fruit, one variety:

1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter

Rhubarb, three sticks with heel and 1.5in of trimmed leaf:

1 J Morgan; 2 R Fox; 3 M South

Dish of any other fruit: No entries

Hobby

Mounted photograph taken by you, of any subject (not exceeding 8in x 6in): 1 A Schofield;

2 C Froud; 3 A Froud

Any material, handsewn soft toy: 1 A Schofield; 2 Z Hodge

Handmade greetings card:

1 E Hodge; 2 L Webb;

3 A Schofield

Handmade bookmark:

1 J South; 2 E Hodge;

3 A Schofield

Handmade item of jewellery: No entries

Any other item of handicraft:

1 A Schofield: 2 J South;

3 E Hodge

Children’s

Best decorated wooden spoon: 1 Z Hodge, aged 11; 2 T Fox, aged four; 3 L Fox, aged six

Vehicle monster: 1 Z Hodge,

2 L Fox; 3 I Heaven, aged seven

Decorated hat using sweets, beans, dried fruit: No entries

Best-dressed onion: 1 M Heaven, aged nine; 2 P Hodge, aged 15; 3 I Heaven

Four gingerbread people:

1 I Heaven; 2 M Heaven

Any homemade item of cookery: 1 I Heaven, 2 M Heaven, 3 L and T Fox, aged six and four

Cookery

Flapjacks, five: 1 E Hodge;

2 A Froud; 3 P Hodge

Cheese scones, five:

1 A Schofield; 2 E Hodge; 3 J South

Victoria sponge sandwich (one raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping): 1 A Schofield;

2 C Froud; 3 G Hodge

Shortbread biscuits, five:

1 A Schofield; 2 C Froud

Lemon drizzle cake (to recipe): 1 G Hodge; 2 A Schofield;

3 C Froud

Loaf of bread, labelling whether hand or machine made: No entries

Butterfly cakes, five: No entries

Homemade jam, jelly, lemon curd, one jar: 1 L Carter; 2 J Morgan; 3 J Edwards

Open section

Top tray awards 2019: Gold — J McCartney; silver J Green

Garden News Top vase awards 2019: Gold — J McCartney