Champion grower Jim in seventh heaven (again)

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
CHAMPION grower Jim McCartney won seven cups at this year’s Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association summer show.
The 67-year-old, from Tilehurst, who is a show regular, took home half the trophies available as well as gold in the top tray and top vase.
He won 20 classes for flowers, fruit and vegetables with entries including shallots, potatoes, onions and runner beans as well as dahlias and gladioli.
Mr McCartney didn’t quite match his best performance of 2017 when he won eight trophies but did equal the seven he won in 2016 and beat the four he took home last year.
Zinnia Hodge, 11, from Caversham, won the Children’s Cup for her decorated wooden spoon for the fourth year running.
She also won the “vegetable monster” category,
The show, now in its 118th year, took place at Caversham Hall in St John’s Road and attracted at least 100 more exhibits than last year while exhibitors were up by a third.
Show secretary Hazel Addington said: “The show once again demonstrates there is no end to the range and diversity of our members’ exhibiting talent.
“This summer has brought scorching heat, torrential downpours and damaging winds but it takes more than unpredictable weather to knock our exhibitors off their stride.
“We had a full range of classes including vegetables, flowers, fruit, cookery, floral art, handicraft, novice vegetables/flowers and a range of categories for children.
“Congratulations to Jim who won seven cups for his amazing range of vegetables and dahlias.
“The best-dressed potato class took a well-earned rest this year and was substituted by a best-dressed onion and we had some very creative entries.
“The tombola was also a success with nearly 100 prizes being won. The sale of wonderful garden produce is always a winner and the cake stall was busy all afternoon with the coffee and walnut sponge being a favourite for many.
“I would like to thank everyone who supported the event and made it the success it was. This includes exhibitors, judges, helpers on the day, cake bakers and prize-givers, not to mention the helpers for getting the stalls ready and clearing up at the end.
“It was also great to see a good number of people on the day taking in the exhibits and sitting down to a well-deserved cup of tea and cake.
“Without all this support the show would not be as successful as it is and we look forward to the September 2020 show.”
The full results were as follows:
Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardens Association Vegetable Shield (best exhibit in class 1) — J McCartney
Challenge Cup (best dish of vegetables) — J McCartney
F G Back Trophy (best exhibit in vegetable section) —
J McCartney
Bernard Stretch Memorial Plaque (best dahlia exhibit) —
J McCartney
Association Novice Cup (best exhibit in novice vegetable section) — A Schofield
Dorrell Cup (best exhibit in flower section) — J McCartney
Open Challenge Cup (best vase of dahlias) — J McCartney
S Pendall Cup (best vase of chrysanthemums) — not awarded
Bert Cowlard Memorial Shield (best exhibit in novice flower section) — A Schofield
Melville Cup — best exhibit in fruit section – J Morgan
CAHA Decorative Cup (best exhibit in floral art section) —
A Froud
Miss Gardiner Cup (best exhibit in handicraft section) — A Schofield
Len Masters Memorial Cup (best exhibit in cookery section) — L Carter
RHS Banksian Medal (highest total prize money in horticultural classes) — J McCartney
Muriel Porter Children’s Cup (best exhibit in children’s section) — Z Hodge, aged 11
Vegetables
Collection of four kinds of vegetables: 1 J McCartney
Potatoes, three white:
1 J McCartney; 2 J Green
Potatoes, three coloured:
1 J McCartney; 2 J Green
Potatoes, dish of two varieties, three of each variety: 1 J McCartney; 2 J Green
Onions, three large: 1 K Smith; 2 R Fox
Onions, five round to pass through 3in ring: 1 J McCartney; 2 D Grey
Shallots, nine large:
1 J McCartney
Shallots, nine pickling (max. diameter 30mm): No entries
Collection of six kinds of vegetables, one of each:
1 J McCartney; 2 J Green
Runner beans, six pods:
1 J McCartney; 2 J Green;
3 M South
Carrots, three long pointed: No entries
Carrots, three other than long (stump rooted): 1 J McCartney
Beetroot, three: 1 J McCartney; 2 M South; 3 R Fox
Lettuce, two: No entries
Leeks, two: No entries
Marrows, two table (not over 380mm): 1 J Green; 2 P Webb
Courgettes, three (length 100mm to 200mm): 1 R Fox;
2 I Carter
Tomatoes, five medium (approx. diameter 65mm):
1 J McCartney; 2 J Green;
3 C Froud
Tomatoes, nine small fruited or cherry (max diameter 35mm):
1 J McCartney; 2 D Grey;
3 M South
Sweetcorn, two cobs with silks on: 1 R Fox; 2 J McCartney
Any other vegetable not included in previous classes:
1 J McCartney; 2 J Green;
3 I Carter
Collection of three kinds of vegetables used for salad, numbers optional: 1 J McCartney;
2 A Schofield; 3 C Froud
Truss of tomatoes: 1 C Froud;
2 D Grey
Trug of mixed vegetables:
1 J McCartney; 2 C Froud
Most oddly shaped vegetable:
1 C Froud; 2 D Grey;
3 H Addington
Longest runner bean:
1 H Addington; 2 A Schofield
Heaviest vegetable (any):
1 I Carter; 2 R Fox; 3 P Webb
Flowers
Asters, five blooms: No entries
Dahlias, three blooms medium decorative (170-220mm):
1 J McCartney; 2 A Froud;
3 L Carter
Dahlias, three blooms medium cactus and or semi-cactus (170 -220mm): 1 J McCartney;
2 A Froud; 3 L Carter
Dahlias, five blooms pom (maximum 52mm): 1 A Froud;
2 J McCartney
Dahlia, one specimen, large or giant bloom: 1 J McCartney;
2 A Schofield; 3 A Froud
Chrysanthemums, three blooms any cultivar or cultivars: No entries
Spray chrysanthemums, five blooms mixed: No entries
Gladioli, three spikes, one variety: 1 J McCartney
Gladioli, specimen spike:
1 J McCartney; 2 L Carter
Vase of fuchsias, one variety or mixed: 1 J Morgan; 2 A Schofield; 3 H Addington
Fuchsia in a pot: 1 H Addinton; 2 L Carter; 3 P Addington
Vase of HT roses, three blooms, one variety or mixed: No entries
Specimen rose, one bloom or one stem cluster flowered:
1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter;
3 M South
Vase of mixed flowers: 1 J Morgan; 2 A Froud; 3 L Carter
Bowl of mixed roses in exhibitor’s own bowl: No entries
Vase of annuals, maximum six stems: 1 J Morgan
Vase of perennials, maximum six stems: 1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter
Foliage pot plant: 1 I Carter;
2 M South
Flowering pot plant: 3 M South
Vase of fresh cut herbs, one variety or mixed: 1 L Webb;
2 J Morgan; 3 A Froud
Members’ novice vegetable and fruit
Onions, three: 1 R Fox;
2 G Hodge
Potatoes, three: 1 C Froud;
2 A Schofield; 3 R Fox
Runner beans, six pods:
1 A Schofield; 2 L Webb; 3 J Fox
Tomatoes, three: 1 C Froud;
2 A Schofield; 3 L Webb
Marrow, one (not over 350mm): 1 R Fox; 2 L Webb
Beetroot: 1R Fox; 2 C Froud
Collection of three kinds of vegetable: 1 L Webb
Carrots, three: 1 L Webb
Courgettes, four approx 150mm: 1 C Froud; 2 R Fox;
3 A Schofield
Any other vegetable not included in classes 48-56, number optional: 1 C Froud:
2 A Schofield; 3 J Fox
Apples , three, one variety with stalks (dessert or cooking):
1 J Morgan; 2 R Hodge; 3 L Carter
Any other kind of fruit, one variety (leave stalks on soft fruit): 1 L Webb; 2 J Morgan
Novice flowers
Dahlias, three blooms, one variety or mixed: 1 A Schofield;
2 J Morgan; 3 C Froud
Chrysanthemums, three blooms or three stems sprays any cultivator or cultivatars: 1 J Morgan; 3 H Addington
Vase of three kinds of flowers, one stem of each: 1 A Schofield; 2 H Addington; 3 L Carter
Vase of flowers, one variety or mixed, minimum three stems:
1 C Froud; 2 J Morgan;
3 C Wheeler
Specimen rose, one bloom or one stems cluster flowered:
1 C Wheeler; 2 C Froud;
3 J Morgan
Any kind of flower one stem, one stem/spike: 1 J Morgan;
2 A Schofield; 3 P Addington
Vase of homegrown foliage mixed (no buds or flowers):
1 H Addington; 2 C Wheeler
Floral art
“Small is Beautiful”, a petite arrangement max dimensions 6in: 1 H Addington; 2 A Froud
Arrangement in a handled basket: 1 A Froud; 2 H Addington;
3 J Morgan
Arrangement of your choice:
1 A Froud
Fruit
Dessert apples, five: 1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter
Cooking apples, five: 1 D Grey; 2 J Morgan
Pears, five: 1 J Morgan
Plums, five: 1 I Carter
Dish of soft fruit, one variety:
1 J Morgan; 2 L Carter
Rhubarb, three sticks with heel and 1.5in of trimmed leaf:
1 J Morgan; 2 R Fox; 3 M South
Dish of any other fruit: No entries
Hobby
Mounted photograph taken by you, of any subject (not exceeding 8in x 6in): 1 A Schofield;
2 C Froud; 3 A Froud
Any material, handsewn soft toy: 1 A Schofield; 2 Z Hodge
Handmade greetings card:
1 E Hodge; 2 L Webb;
3 A Schofield
Handmade bookmark:
1 J South; 2 E Hodge;
3 A Schofield
Handmade item of jewellery: No entries
Any other item of handicraft:
1 A Schofield: 2 J South;
3 E Hodge
Children’s
Best decorated wooden spoon: 1 Z Hodge, aged 11; 2 T Fox, aged four; 3 L Fox, aged six
Vehicle monster: 1 Z Hodge,
2 L Fox; 3 I Heaven, aged seven
Decorated hat using sweets, beans, dried fruit: No entries
Best-dressed onion: 1 M Heaven, aged nine; 2 P Hodge, aged 15; 3 I Heaven
Four gingerbread people:
1 I Heaven; 2 M Heaven
Any homemade item of cookery: 1 I Heaven, 2 M Heaven, 3 L and T Fox, aged six and four
Cookery
Flapjacks, five: 1 E Hodge;
2 A Froud; 3 P Hodge
Cheese scones, five:
1 A Schofield; 2 E Hodge; 3 J South
Victoria sponge sandwich (one raspberry jam filling, caster sugar topping): 1 A Schofield;
2 C Froud; 3 G Hodge
Shortbread biscuits, five:
1 A Schofield; 2 C Froud
Lemon drizzle cake (to recipe): 1 G Hodge; 2 A Schofield;
3 C Froud
Loaf of bread, labelling whether hand or machine made: No entries
Butterfly cakes, five: No entries
Homemade jam, jelly, lemon curd, one jar: 1 L Carter; 2 J Morgan; 3 J Edwards
Open section
Top tray awards 2019: Gold — J McCartney; silver J Green
Garden News Top vase awards 2019: Gold — J McCartney
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say