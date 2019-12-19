Pub landlord holds belated party to celebrate his arrival

ABOUT 60 people attended an evening drinks party at the Little Angel pub in Henley to introduce the new general manager.

Ben Bass, 37, of The Mount, Caversham, has 20 years’ experience in pubs, the last six in management, having begun as a chef in Cornwall.

He began his new role at the Brakspear pub in September. Mr Bass said: “I wanted to hold the event because I have been here a few months and have managed to find my feet.

“It was a great success — we were out of gin at about nine o’clock.”

Mr Bass said it was the appearance of Henley that made him want to come. He said: “I first came here in the summer and it’s just stunning. Henley is a very beautiful place and what Brakspear has done at the pub is fantastic.

“The team is fantastically well trained and the wine list is top notch. We have got much better products than you would expect in a pub. We want to over-deliver on people’s expectations and show them how good a pub can be.”

In February the Little Angel

re-opened after a month-long refurbishment in which the interior and conservatory were redesigned.