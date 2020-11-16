FAMILIES are being encouraged to register for an online parents’ night hosted by the Piggott School in Wargrave.

The secondary school in Twyford Road is keen for parents and pupils in year 11 to attend on the evening of November 18 as this will be the last opportunity before some of the GCSE exams.

Academic progress reports will be sent out beforehand and parents can use the online appointment system to book slots with specific teachers.

To book, visit piggott

school.schoolcloud.co.uk