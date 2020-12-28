Pupils make cards for elderly neighbours

STUDENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave brought some festive cheer to elderly residents in the area.

Christmas cards handmade by year 7 children were delivered to two care homes, the Mount in Wargrave and Sunrise of Sonning.

Pupils also made cards for people living at Bridge House and Loddon House, which are retirement complexes in Twyford. Ciara Burgess, head of year 7, said: “Our pupils enjoyed making Christmas cards and writing heartfelt messages to the residents, knowing they would spread some much-needed cheer.

“Christmas is a special time of year for our school as a Church of England academy and we enjoy devoting time all-year round to nurturing relationships between the generations. This year, it feels more important than ever.”

Year 10 students also sang traditional Christmas carols in the courtyard at Bridge House.