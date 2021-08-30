Events for Big Green Week still growing

MORE events have been added to the line-up of Henley’s celebration of Great Big Green Week.

This is a national initiative taking place from September 18 to 26 and designed to highlight climate change.

On Sunday, September 19 from 10am to 4pm there will be stalls in Falaise Square hosted by the Greener Henley environmental group.

On Tuesday September 21, a “Making peace with out planet walk” will take place, starting at 10.30am from the Friends Meeting House in Northfield End and finishing at the Peace Tree in Mill Meadows.

The walk will be led by the Henley Quakers to mark the UN International Day of Peace and will be conducted in silence. Everyone is welcome join.

On the same day, Walkers are Welcome Henley will be staging a litter-pick along country footpaths around to the town.

On Wednesday, September 22, South Oxfordshire District Council will hold an environmental display for businesses at the town hall.

On Friday, September 24, the Henley and Goring Ramblers will lead a two-mile walk.

Other new events yet to be allocated a date and time are a guided tree walk led by Sally Rankin, a guided bird walk led by Alan Parfitt, gentle bicycle rides led by Sarah Cook and a river clean up.

Rev Sam Brewster will deliver a sermon on the environment as part of the regular Trinity at Four services at Holy Trinity Church on Sundays, September 19 and 26.

A “great big green bazaar” will take place on Saturday, September 25 with stalls selling fairly traded produce and showcasing community schemes like Henley’s car club and the Clean Air for Henley and Warriors on Waste campaigns.

All week, almost 40 retailers will showcase endangered plants and animals in their windows as part of a “treasure hunt” and families and children will be encouraged to spot as many as possible. The shops will also display stock demonstrating their “green” credentials.

There will also be a habitats display at Henley library in Ravenscroft Road.

The Watercolour Café in Market Place will serve a green-themed menu, as will the Little Angel in White Hill, Drifters in Duke Street, Geo Café in Friday Street and Sage and Squash in Bell Street.