Artefacts help explain mystery of ancient hill

ROMAN artefacts have gone on display in Goring for a month as part of a series of events exploring the mysteries of Lowbury Hill.

The hill, which is a few kilometres west of the town, is home to a series of archaeological remains, including ancient burial sites.

Some of the artefacts found there are on display in Goring library until November 24. They are on loan from the Oxfordshire Museums Service.

The library is also displaying a painting entitled Lowbury by local artist Anna Dillon which depicts the hill with its ancient marks.

The events will also include talks by archaeologist Dr Ed Caswell, hill walks and children’s activities.

There is a trail for children to follow around Goring where shops have placed parts of an ancient inscription, along with a typical Roman pot, in their windows.

The artefacts, which are not normally on public display, were unearthed during digs in in 1935 and 1995.

They are part of a larger investigation into the area after the remains of a man and woman were found buried there.

The man was buried with the customary armour and goods, while the woman was buried on her back with no furnishings in a manner reminiscent of late Roman burial rites.

Angie Bolton, curator of archaeology for Oxford Museums, said the two largest remains on the hill were a Roman period enclosure and an Anglo-Saxon burial mound.

She said: “Roman activity at the site began during the first century AD and activity continued until the early fifth century AD.

“The enclosure visible today as a raised square earthwork was built at some point during the second century AD.

“This enclosure has been interpreted as a farmstead, cattle pen, military camp, villa and, most recently, a Romano-Celtic temple.

“The two early medieval burials from the site suggest that activity at Lowbury Hill resumed during the mid-sixth century AD.”

Claire Rhodes, manager of The Hub in the Arcade, Goring, said: “There are so many people I have encountered who have said they have always wanted to know more about the history on Lowbury Hill, so this is a great opportunity.

“We are collaborating with the library and will be hosting a relaxed session for people with dementia. They will be able to go in and see the artefacts in a casual, quiet environment. This will be on November 9 from 12.30pm to 2.30pm.”

Jeanne Gabriel, owner of Inspiration in the Arcade, said: “The library approached us about this, which was lovely of them.

“Libraries need all the help they can get at the moment and it also gets the children around here talking about what has been dug up.

“We always take part in trails like this. It gets people looking in the shop window. It is really important that the high street is for the community and not just retail-focused.”