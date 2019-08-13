Winery wins award for liqueur made with Sicilian oranges

A WINERY and brewery near Hambleden has won an international award.

The Chiltern Valley Winery and Brewery’s Old Luxters blood orange liqueur received a bronze award in the International Wine & Spirit Competition.

The liqueur, which was created in 2013, is made with blood orange juice from Sicily, where the fruit is grown at the foot of Mount Etna, combined with a number of ingredients, including sugar.

Head of production Neil Griffin said: “It’s literally a case of blending it all together in a stainless steel

vessel.”

A fining agent is used to clear the liquid of heavy particles, which settle at the bottom.

It takes around four weeks to get to the point where the liqueur is ready to be bottled, which is done by hand, and another month to ensure it has settled properly. The winery produces 1,000 litres in a batch, enough for about 2,000 bottles, and makes between 4,000 and 5,000 litres a year. Don Ealand, who owns the business, said: “I am over the moon with delight and huge pride with this latest accolade for our business. We haven’t won awards for so many years and it’s the first time we have entered this liqueur This is our signature liqueur. It has got a huge following and people absolutely love it so we sell a lot of it.

“We knew it was going to stand out in the competition.”

Mr Griffin added: “There were around 10,000 wines and spirits entered this year and 3,000 entered in the spirits and liqueurs category.

“We wanted to show that we’re still producing world class wine and liqueurs.

“We’re always producing really top quality products and to get a medal and to reaffirm that makes us all really proud.”

The vineyard was founded by Mr Ealand’s father David, who planted the first vines in 1982, and has expanded since then.

The business won numerous awards in the Eighties and Nineties, predominantly for its wines.