Henley Hawks player dies after match

A HENLEY Hawks player has died suddenly after collapsing following a game.

Dave Hyde, who was the second-row forward for the team, collapsed after Saturday's National League 2 South open against Old Albanian.

The former Witney player was taken to hospital after the game at Dry Leas and died overnight. 

Chris Nixon, the chairman of Henley Rugby Club off Marlow Road, said: It is with immense sadness that I have to inform you of the tragic loss of Dave Hyde. Our thoughts go out to his wife Katherine, his young son, close family and all his friends within our club.

"Dave was a gentle giant, strong family man, great friend to many and a much loved and highly respected member of our club. He will be so greatly missed."

