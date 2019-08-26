Village fete

ROTHERFIELD Greys fete will take place at Greys Court on Sunday, September 1, starting at noon.

There will be cakes, gifts and books for sale, a coconut shy, hook-a-duck and other games, the village stocks, welly wanging, children’s races and a raffle.

New for this year is a display of falconry. Lunch and refreshments will be available at a “pop-up” Maltsters Arms pub.