Suzanne ‘Sue’ Batty — 1957-2019

A BRAVE, kind and caring mum with a beautiful smile who was quite simply the best.

Suzanne Batty, better known as Sue, was born on March 26, 1957 at Townlands Hospital in Henley, the first born to Margaret and Ivor Barnley.

Anyone who knew Sue would know that the most important thing in her life were her three children, Paula, Erica and Jason, and her two grandchildren, Cody and Ruby, whom she loved spoiling, especially at Christmas time as she made sure everything was magical for them.

Sue lived in Henley throughout her life, attending Trinity Infants School in Greys Hill and then Gillotts School.

On leaving school, she worked full time in fashion, dressing shop windows. She had a true eye for detail.

At the age of 21 Sue married Eric Batty. Sadly, he passed away on September 8, 1990, leaving Sue to raise their three children alone at the age of 33.

Being the strong, determined person she was, she dealt with it in her own way — make-up on, hair done and ready to face each day as it came.

Sue did an amazing job bringing up her children alone. They are all so proud and thankful that she was their mum: “We all had such an amazingly strong and wonderful bond with our mum. She truly was our best friend.”

For 21 years Sue worked in the reception class at Sacred Heart Primary School, which really suited her as she was so kind and caring, playing mum to all the new children starting school.

Parents loved her for her caring nature, support and love towards their children and families.

Sue was a true friend to all who worked with her and was always the one to organise the work Christmas get-togethers.

The school played a big part in Sue’s life. She joined the parent-teacher association and helped raise vital funds for the school. She was also a school governor for many years.

In 2007 Sue was diagnosed with breast cancer. She underwent chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment and took only a short time off work.

She became a grandmother for the first time in March 2008 when Erica gave birth to Cody. Later the same year Paula’s daughter Ruby was born. Sue was truly in her element and Christmas 2008 was certainly one to remember.

Sue spent many years enjoying life, working and spending time with her family. The cancer returned in 2016 and once again she had treatment, which was targeted every three weeks until it stopped working.

The disease returned again in April this year. Still not giving in, Sue received chemotherapy for the third time.

Sadly, Sue became unwell in September, when it was discovered the cancer had spread.

She spent many weeks in hospital and, heartbreakingly, passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading with her three children beside her — just the way she would have wanted.

Sue leaves her mother, three children, sons-in-law Jason and Howard, two grandchildren, sisters Caroline and Janice, long-term friend Richard and dear friend Toni.

She was a wonderful woman, friend and the most perfect mum who is going to be terribly missed and will leave a huge hole in her family’s lives.

Her funeral will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Vicarage Road, Henley, today (Friday, December 20) at 1pm followed by burial at Fairmile Cemetery.