Neighbours object to 1.8m garden wall in exclusive cul de sac

A COUPLE’S plans to enclose the front of their home with a wall have been opposed by neighbours for a second time.

Ian and Deenagh Reynolds own one of five large properties in Parkside, a private cul de sac off the main road going out of town towards Badgemore.

They want to build a 1.8m high boundary wall made from brick and wrought iron with a hardwood gate. They also want to close the two existing access points and have one central one.

The couple already have planning permission for a single-storey extension and other alterations at the property but their wall plans have upset their neighbours.

The couple have amended a previous application so the wall would be set back and the rendering removed.

They are also proposing to plant six lime trees on the verge outside the property.

However, the neighbours are still unhappy. Colin Cooper, who lives next door, told a meeting of Henley Town Council’s planning committee: “Parkside is an open development so most of the houses there have got open front gardens.

“This proposal is putting a wall across the front garden. It’s a 1.8m barrier — half wall, half railing. That would be completely out of context with the other properties.”

Mr Cooper said he had a wall in front of his home but his property was set back on the plot. The Reynolds’s revised plans were better but still enclosed the front garden. “It’s trying to squeeze a quart into a pint pot,” he added.

Fellow resident Julian Brookes, a former mayor of Henley, said the wall would be out of character and unneighbourly and would result in the loss of amenity.

In his objection to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, he said: “We acknowledge that this is an improvement on the original application in that the wall with railings is shorter, that the side gates have been removed and that the main gate has been replaced with a wrought iron version.

“However, it is still a wall with a railing on top so the main argument in our original objection still holds, i.e. it would negate the open plan landscape of the centre of Parkside.

“The applicant had been advised during the purchase process that this structure in front of the property would not be permitted not least because it infringes the covenant in the property deeds.”

A letter has also been sent on behalf of the owners of the other properties in the road by Deirdre Wells, of the Red Kite Development Consultancy.

It says: “The revised scheme adjusts the length and siting of the previously proposed new structure and its materials, but still creates a continuous 2m front enclosure across the entire width of the site. This remains an unacceptable and significant adverse change to the character of this small cul de sac, contrary to current development plan policy.

“The new structures would interrupt the flow of the established open gardens of the frontages which makes an important contribution to the spacious character of Parkside.

“The planting now proposed is all about enclosure and not a good fit with the existing character. It is the strong enclosure of the front garden which is objectionable and no amount of tinkering with the detail will make it acceptable.”

The Reynolds’s design and access statement says: “The scale of the proposal is compatible but less obtrusive than the surrounding properties, In our view, our proposal would have no detrimental effect.”

The committee agreed to recommend the application is refused on the grounds that it would be out of character with the open plan nature of the area and unneighbourly.