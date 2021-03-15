Former servicewoman celebrates her 100th birthday

A WOMAN from Henley is celebrating her 100th birthday today (Friday).

Mary Giles, a former servicewoman, was born in Forest Hill in south-east London on March 12, 1921, the youngest of five children.

She joined the Women’s Royal Air Force in 1941 and was stationed in South Wales and then in Yorkshire, where she met her future husband Dennis Giles, who was born and raised in Henley.

They were married three years later before Mr Giles was posted to the Cocos (Keeling) Islands in the Indian Ocean for two years.

After he came home, the couple lived in Bell Street and later moved to Wyndale Close. They then moved to Gainsborough Road when the estate was built in the early Fifties.

In 1992, Mr and Mrs Giles moved to Victoria Court in Norman Avenue and enjoyed many years as members of Henley Bowling Club.

After Mr Giles passed away in 2001, Mrs Giles lived on her own until she moved into the Chiltern Court Care Centre two years ago.

She has a daughter, Sandra Smith, two grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Mrs Smith was going to visit her on her birthday and on Mother’s Day on Sunday.

She said: “The fact that she’s turning 100 is marvellous. She has had a very healthy life and you wouldn’t believe she is 100.

“Because of the restrictions we can’t have a big celebration but we are going to do it in the summer, when our family can come and sit in the garden. The last time I saw her in the flesh was in October. We had video calls after that but it’s just not the same thing.”