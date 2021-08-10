Spectators will have dedicated enclosure for Henley Royal Regatta

A NEW supporters’ enclosure has been created to give spectators a dedicated space to watch this year’s Henley Royal Regatta races.

It is on the lawn next to Leander Club, where the boat tent would traditionally be located.

The rowing event runs from August 11 to 15 and the supporters’ lawn has no formal dress code.

Daniel Grist, secretary and chief executive of Henley Royal Regatta, said: “We are really looking forward to the regatta after last year’s cancellation, but we’re very aware that covid-19 is still a risk and have put in place covid-safe facilities.

“We have had to put the competitors in a zone on their own, so local people, families and supporters won’t be able to mix with the competitors in the usual way. The Supporters’ Lawn is the place where people can come to cheer on the crews.

“Most areas are ticketed and camping and parking facilities in Henley will be very limited so please try and purchase in advance to avoid disappointment.

“Things may look a bit different, but then everyone has had to adapt over the last 18 months. We’re grateful for the support and understanding of the local community, our Members and the rowers, who have enabled this regatta to be staged.”

General entry is priced at £20 each on Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and £25 on Friday and Saturday.

Picnic entry costs £180 each for Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, while Friday and Saturday is £200.

This allows for a car with up to four adults, a large space for parking and a picnic area.

None of these tickets give access to the Stewards’ Enclosure.

For more information, visit hrr.co.uk/supporters-lawn-enclosure