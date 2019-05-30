Thursday, 30 May 2019

Award for jewellers

A HENLEY jewellery store has been named the best in Oxfordshire and Buckinghamshire.

Anthony Paul Jewellery in Bell Street was among the winners at the 2019 Muddy Stilettos Awards, which were announced on Thursday last week.

The family-run business, which has been in Henley since 1988, specialises in fine antique jewellery and handcrafted bespoke pieces and has other outlets in Windsor, Maidenhead and Marlow.

George Jackson, company director and manager of the Henley store, says: “We’ve all been working extremely hard, modernising the company and getting Anthony Paul ready for its next phase.

“This award has been the perfect boost, showing that all our hard work has definitely paid off.

“We want to say a massive thank-you to everyone who took time to vote for us and, if you’re passing, please pop in and join us for a glass of bubbly to help celebrate.”

