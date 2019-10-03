French restaurant chain set to arrive in town

FRENCH-inspired restaurant chain Cote Brasserie is set to open a branch in Henley.

The company has submitted a planning application to take over the unit currently occupied by Monsoon and Accessorize on the corner of Hart Street and Bell Street.

A planning statement said: “The proposals will facilitate the use of a well-liked and renown branded restaurant which is becoming increasingly popular within town centres across the UK.

“Cote are planning to take an extended 20 year long lease on the ground and first floor of this site.

“The proposed use as a restaurant is anticipated to generate 30 full-time and 15 part-time employees.”

The restaurant wants to open from 8am until 11.30pm Monday to Saturday, and from 9am until 10:30pm on Sunday and Bank Holidays.

It added: “It is noted that the proposed change of use will lead to extended opening hours compared to the existing use as a retail store, however the shopfront does not open up and thus there will be limited noise spillage from the restaurant to the surrounding area.

“Notwithstanding this, staff will be available in order to make sure that customers leave in quickly and quietly from the premises in order to reduce the risk of causing disturbance.”

South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, will make a decision on the plan by November 22.