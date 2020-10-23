Charlie enjoys swimming and shopping in between cancer treatments

A BOY fighting cancer has had another round of cutting-edge treatment in Mexico.

Charlie Ilsley, 13, was first diagnosed with a brain tumour in 2015 and has had various types of intensive treatment since then as the disease has spread.

His latest scan revealed a tiny tumour in his brain and he is now undergoing a new form of immunotherapy in Mexico City, where he has already had treatment.

He had his first session last week, another on Tuesday and will have a final round next Tuesday before he flies home next Friday.

He is being accompanied by his parents, Toni and Mark, of Buckingham Drive, Emmer Green.

This week Charlie received two drugs via a cannula in his arm rather than being injected directly into his spine, as happened the first time around.

His consultant Dr Jason Williams wants to avoid too much inflammation in his spine. Charlie lost the feeling in his toes and had pain in his legs following his first treatment.

Mrs Ilsley said her son had been enjoying swimming and shopping trips inbetween treatments.

She has given up her job at the Day Lewis pharmacy in Sonning Common following her son’s latest scan, which showed the 1.5mm tumour in his cerebellum.

The only consolation was the doctors saying it had grown very slowly rather than aggressively.

Mrs Ilsley is planning to release a book called Never Give Up, in which she tells the story of her son’s fight against the disease and her search for treatment.

Charlie, a pupil at Highdown School in Emmer Green, currently has no symptoms.

Following his diagnosis in 2015, he underwent a 10-hour operation and had 31 sessions of radiotherapy followed by chemotherapy before being given the all clear. Then in spring 2018 two tumours were discovered on his spine.

Charlie was given the all-clear for a second time in August last year after undergoing specialist radiation treatment in Turkey which his family had to raise the money to pay for.

But in November they were told the disease had returned after a lumbar puncture showed cancer cells in his spinal fluid. Earlier this year, the Ilsleys were told that the chemotherapy and immunotherapy treatment that Charlie underwent had failed.

He then had three weeks of CAR-T cell treatment, a form of immunotherapy, in Mexico last month, which cost £25,000.

The family still need to raise another £15,000 to help pay for flights, accommodation, treatment and Charlie’s hospital stay.

To make a donation, visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamcharlie2020

Supporter Steven McDonald is aiming to complete two marathons back-to-back on November 21 in under 10 hours when he runs around Dorney Lake to raise money for Charlie's treatment. He has already raised almost £2,000.

To sponsor Mr McDonald, visit https://bit.ly/2InjZJ3

Nick Negus has also pledged to do a bungee jump to raise money for his treatment.

To donate, visit http://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/nick-negus