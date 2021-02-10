Public lavatories to be refurbished... eight years late

PUBLIC lavatories in Henley are to be refurbished eight years after this was first planned.

South Oxfordshire District Council has earmarked almost £145,000 to renovate the facilities in Greys Road car park.

The toilets have long been criticised by residents for being smelly and giving a poor impression to tourists.

Mayor Ken Arlett and town and district councillor Stefan Gawrysiak have been calling for action since the summer of 2019. Now Robin Bennett, cabinet member for economic development and regeneration, has finally signed off on the funding, which will come from developer contributions.

The toilets will be redesigned to create two separate unisex lavatories and one for women only, a changing area, a welfare room for car park inspectors and storage space for equipment such as signs and barriers for use in the car park.

Councillor Bennett said: “The proposed redesign will include a space to change which will enable disabled wheelchair users who require assistance to use the facilities. The refurbishment will improve the facilities to allow the whole community to use the facilities safely, matching public expectation.

“The rear of the current toilets will also provide the welfare requirements for car park inspectors, which are currently sited within a storage container in the King’s Road car park.”

Councillor Gawrysiak said: “It has taken two-and-a-half years of dogged effort by Councillor Arlett and myself to bring this to fruition. The money was allocated during my mayoral year in 2013. There was a set of plans so why on earth the district council didn’t do it I don’t know but persistence has paid off.”

He acknowledged there had been criticism of the district council’s policy of having gender neutral toilets but said: “I think the officers have come up with a good solution to create a nice facility for residents and visitors.”

The work is expected to begin in the summer after a contractor has been appointed.