BREAKING: Developer buys former hospice

THE former Sue Ryder hospice at Joyce Grove in Nettlebed has been sold.

The facility, which shut in March 2020 and is understood to be valued at £20 million, has been bought by Beechcroft Developments, of Wallingford, which specialises in retirement communities.

A Sue Ryder spokeswoman said: “Sue Ryder Palliative Care Hub South Oxfordshire will continue to operate from Battle Barns in Crowmarsh where our team of Sue Ryder nurses, doctors, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, family support and befrienders provide a Hospice at Home service, Day Service and Care Coordination and Advice Line.

“Inpatient care remains the right choice for some patients and in order to ensure that need is met for the local community, a new service was launched at Wallingford Community Hospital towards the end of 2021 providing two palliative care inpatient beds.

“The service is being delivered by Sue Ryder in partnership with Oxford Health NHS Foundation Trust and the Oxfordshire Clinical Commissioning Group to care for patients who are approaching end of life and who need specialist inpatient care."

Since the closure of the hospice, the nearest palliative care facility for Henley residents has been the Duchess of Kent in Tilehurst, Reading. However, this is not currently admitting South Oxfordshire patients.

Last year, campaigners had asked the charity to build a new hospice in Joyce Grove’s grounds or donate land for someone else to build it or give £5 million to a new charitable trust which would then raise a further £7 million to build it elsewhere in the district.

But Sue Ryder said it was out of the question because demand for beds has decreased so it wouldn’t be viable.

Beechcroft Developments also bought the former BBC site at Caversham park in June last year and submitted a planning application for 153 homes and a care home at the estate.

The Grade II listed manor house would be converted into 63 “assisted living” flats and four buildings along the access road would be converted into homes.

The developer also obtained planning permission for 40 houses and some commercial buildings at the site of the former Wyevale garden centre, off the A4155 Reading Road, in Shiplake.

