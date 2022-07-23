School 'prison fence' row

A SCHOOL has revived plans to erect a 7ft 8in (2.4m) high boundary fence that critics say would make it look like a “prison camp”.

Gillotts School, a secondary academy in Henley, says it is concerned about “undesirables” entering the site off Gillotts Lane.

But residents claim the fence would be unsightly and harmful to wildlife.

A former deputy of the school who is now a town councillor says it is not necessary anyway.

Three years ago, the school applied for permission for a 6ft 6in high fence but South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority, did not make a decision on the application.

The school says the fence is needed to keep the children safe and provide additional security out of hours.

A design and access statement by planning consultants Ridge says: “The open nature of the site has been a continued cause of concern for many years as it is impossible to stop children leaving the school fields during break time.

“However, the most significant risk and concern is undesirable people entering the site who can interfere with the wellbeing of the children as well as presenting situations whereby site lockdowns must be implemented.

“To delineate boundaries previously, the school has erected timber posts and straining wire fencing.

“However, while visually the least obtrusive option, this was vandalised very quickly, hence it proved ineffective in preventing access.”

The statement says the design and height of the fence would meet Department for Education guidelines and be “sensitive” to the surrounding environment.

It would be a rigid welded mesh-panel fence coloured green that is typically found at schools.

Ridge says the school noted the objections to the previous application and suggests that the fence would be concealed or have its appearance “softened” by trees and other vegetation, apart from on the southern boundary. But residents have again opposed the plans.

Former assistant head Stefan Gawrysiak, who is now a town, district and county councillor, told the Henley Standard: “A school that is at the heart of the community should not put in a 2.4m security fence to make it look like a prison camp.

“The fields around it are beautiful and are bordering the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. This ugly steel fence would do nothing for the natural environment.

“In the application there is no habitat report. How do foxes, badges and deer traverse the playing fields, which they have a perfect right to do, when there is a great 2.4m fence round it?

“Gillotts should be educating students on the natural world, not putting up a fence to lock out the natural world. To destroy wildlife corridors is shocking.”

He said the fence was not needed anyway.

“I was a teacher there for 30 years and in that time there was just one incident and the person doing the trespassing went through the front door,” he said. “This fence won’t change a thing. If someone was so determined they would climb over the fence anyway.”

Cllr Gawrysiak, who lives in Elizabeth Road, added that if the fence had to be erected it should be put closer to the school around the hardstanding rather than the edge of the field and along the bridleway.

David Dickie, of St Katherine’s Road, said: “Having been the chair of governors at Gillotts, I understand the need to protect children but a 2.4m high fence that allows no access for wildlife and stops non-existent troublemakers is just over the top. [It] should be refused.”

Michael Turnill, of Blandy Road, said the fence would have “a major impact on the view from the adjacent footpath of the trees and grass”.

He added: “It would completely change the character of the area and give it a prison-like appearance.

“We would urge the school to reconsider the necessity of a fence of this type, given that the main trespassers into their grounds are children, who are inside the fence anyway during the day and just want to kick a ball around at weekends.” Anne Johnson, also of Blandy Road, said: “This suggested fencing seems totally out of proportion to the area. There has never been any serious crimes — you would think this was a high crime area on a par with South Africa.

“We have lived here for about 40-plus years and have never experienced vandalism that would warrant such extreme fencing.

“The sheer cost of this must be horrendous, I feel this fencing will… be an attraction to vandalism. It is certainly not a neighbourly act.”

James Knight, of Makins Road, said: “My wife and I believe the fencing needs to be located on the inside of the tree line next to the fields and buildings in order to protect the attractiveness of the local environment.

“In addition, the fencing needs to have wider holes at the bottom to enable wildlife to move around freely.”

Gordon McBride, of Wootton Road, said: “With the school so short of funds, this is a disgraceful waste of money on an unjustifiable project.”

Henley Town Council’s planning committee has recommended the application is refused.

Councillor Laurence Plant said: “There has been no safety issue. Safety hasn’t been an issue for as long as I can remember.”

In a statement, headteacher Catharine Darnton said: “There has been a growing awareness of the need to keep children safe in school by limiting access to school sites by unauthorised persons.

“As the community will be aware, the Gillotts site is very open, allowing anyone to come on to it and leave it without coming through reception.

“It is the school’s view that, in the interests of safeguarding our students, we need to fence the complete perimeter of the site ‘as is’ as soon as possible.

“The design of the fence will reflect the Department for Education’s guidelines as to height and will also be sensitive to the varying environments that surround the school.

“If and when the school is successful in selling the remote part of the playing field that is earmarked for housing in the neighbourhood plan, the relevant portion of the fence will be re-positioned.”

The district council is due to make a decision next month.