Four occasions Henley said, ‘Welcome, Your Majesty’

THE Queen made four visits to Henley during her lifetime.

Her first was in July 1946 when, as a 20-year-old princess, she attended the first Henley Royal Regatta since the Second World War.

The regatta has a long association with royalty, with the reigning monarch serving as patron of the event since 1861.

The princess was taken on to the river aboard the umpire launch Enchantress.

A race for school eights was introduced for the first time that year, with the event named the Princess Elizabeth Challenge Cup to mark her visit.

Elizabeth would be crowned Queen seven years later in 1953.

The Queen returned to Henley in April 1986 when she opened the regatta headquarters near Henley Bridge with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal couple met with then chairman Peter Coni and secretary Richard Goddard who gave her a tour of the new facilities.

Her Majesty unveiled a plaque and took a trip on the Thames for which she was joined by the Queen’s Watermen and Tony Hobbs, now chairman of Hobbs of Henley.

In a tribute on the regatta’s website, current chairman Sir Steve Redgrave and president Mike Sweeney said they were “deeply saddened” to hear of the monarch’s death.

They added: “The continuance of this royal patronage by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has been cherished by all associated with Henley Royal Regatta.

“Her selfless devotion to the people of the United Kingdom and the rest of the Commonwealth is a quality that we in the rowing community recognise and respect.

“The competitors, members, volunteers, staff and stewards of Henley Royal Regatta join the entire nation in mourning and salute Her Majesty in her exemplary dedication to duty.

“They offer their heartfelt condolences to all the royal family. They raise three cheers in presenting their respects for Her Majesty’s brilliant achievements in developing, establishing and maintaining standards that are so highly regarded throughout the world. Long live the King.”

The Queen next visited Henley in November 1998, when she opened the River & Rowing Museum in Mill Meadows.

She arrived on a flagship barge called Windrush flanked by eight of the Queen’s Watermen.

After disembarking, she greeted the crowds of people who had come to see her and was presented with a posy of blue irises by some children.

She then dined with dignatories in the museum’s Thames Room before being given a tour of the building.

The Queen’s last visit was in June 2012 for her diamond jubilee, when she attended a garden party at Henley Business School with the Duke of Edinburgh.

The royal couple travelled to Greenlands on Alaska, the oldest working passenger steam boat, which they boarded at Hambleden Lock. Awaiting her arrival were 4,000 guests, 1,200 of whom had won tickets in a public ballot for which there were more than 6,000 applications.

The Queen was applauded and cheered as she walked up the path after disembarking.

A river pageant was performed in her honour. The royal couple watched from the bank as 27 boats took to the water to celebrate the history of the Thames.

Afterwards, the Queen met military personnel, Paralympians, and former broadcaster Sir Terry Wogan, who shared a joke with Prince Phillip.

She then went into the school, where she was joined by then Henley mayor Elizabeth Hodgkin, who said the Queen apologised for making the town so busy.

The monarch unveiled a commemorative plaque and was presented with a posy of flowers by boys from Crazies Hill and Badgemore primary schools.

The National Anthem was played and three cheers were given for the Queen before she was waved off.