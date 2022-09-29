Friday, 30 September 2022

Cafe to close due to rising costs 

Drifters Coffee House is closing its doors after two and a half years in business.

The café on Duke Street, which opened in February 2018, will open for a final time tomorrow (Friday).

Owners Millie Jeans and Talia Maguire said the decision was the result of rising bills and a surplus of coffee shops in Henley.

In an Instagram post, the couple said: “The time has come to end this chapter earlier than expected. With ever increasing bills and the over saturation in our industry, we will be opening our doors for the final time this Friday 30 September.

“It’s with a very, heavy heart that we know we must go our own way. Thank you Henley, T’s (Talia’s) childhood dream was fulfilled here and you’ve been so good to us.

“As for the next chapter? That will begin when we’re ready. So watch this space. Love, T + Mills.”

Japanese noodle bar Pig and Eel only opened above the café in August, and owner Josh Marsh is unsure whether he will have to relocate.

The full story will appear in this weeks Henley Standard 

