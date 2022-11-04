And here’s who’s taking over Golden Ball

A CHEF originally from Henley is returning to take over the Golden Ball.

Ben Watson, 31, and his partner, Priya Arora-Watson, 28, will re-open the Brakspear pub and restaurant on November 23.

The couple, who have a seven-month-old daughter called Lily, have been working in hospitality in London.

The couple stayed in Henley during the first national coronavirus lockdown in 2020 which made them want to move here.

Ms Arora-Watson said: “After going on nice walks in the fresh air, I realised that it is much better for us and Lily.”

Mr Watson said: “I always wanted to move back. I worked for Brakspear pubs part-time when I was growing up. My grandma ran the White Hart [now Orwells] in the Seventies and my mum grew up in the pub.

“Staying in Henley during lockdown made Priya and I fall in love with the place again.

“I didn’t appreciate it fully as a teenager but after being in London, I realised Henley is so much nicer.

“About six months ago we were thinking about our next move. Now we have Lily, we want to do things for our benefit.

“I have spent 12 years working for really great chefs. Now we want to work for ourselves. We checked out Brakspear’s website and I pointed out this place to Priya. It already has a good reputation for food and is styled almost like a restaurant.

“It suited our business plan as we were keen to run a place with a strong food offering. We did not want to take over a predominantly wet-based pub and turn it into a food-based venue.

“For continuity’s sake, the Golden Ball made a lot of sense. Brakspear liked our vision and it worked out.”

Mr Watson, who grew up on Greys Road, started his career in hospitality at the Five Horseshoes in Maidensgrove.

He left at 18 to work as a chef in London, where he moved jobs every two years. His first role was at Jason Atherton’s Little Social in Mayfair, which is where he met Priya. He then moved to Restaurant Gordon Ramsay, the celebrity chef’s flagship restaurant in Chelsea, which has three Michelin stars.

Mr Watson said it was hard work but he learned a lot and the job gave him focus and drive.

Next, he worked as sous chef at Core by Clare Smyth in Notting Hill, which earned three Michelin stars last year.

During the second lockdown, he became a private chef for a regular customer of Core and his family in Weybridge, Surrey.

Mr Watson said: “The money was really good and the hours were better but it was not good for inspiration and passion, it was just a job. As I wasn’t working 18-hour days, I could spend time with Lily and save money, which is what gave us the chance at the Golden Ball.

“We wanted to move to where my family are. All my family and friends are here and as Lily is my mum’s first grandchild, she can be closer to her growing up.”

Ms Arora-Watson, who is a vegetarian, grew up in the Punjab region of India before moving to London in 2011.

She worked part-time at Pizza Hut while studying at university and then continued to work as front of house staff in different venues.

She was a waitress at Little Social when she met Mr Watson and then moved to The Square in Mayfair for two years. Ms Arora-Watson likes the “social side” of hospitality. She said: “You get to meet different people every day. Working evenings in good restaurants is really good fun.”

The couple say they are excited and nervous about opening for business.

Mr Watson, who will be head chef, has written all the menus. Ms Arora-Watson will run the front of house operation.

The couple are in the process of hiring chefs.

Mr Watson said: “I would like people who have less experience but who are really keen and passionate and want to learn.

“I would like to mentor younger chefs, train them up and let them move on.

“Hospitality has a bad reputation at the moment. It is hard work but if you're interested, it can be a fantastic area to work in.”