Farm shop is finalist

THE Blue Tin in Ipsden is a finalist for the South-East region in this year’s Countryside Alliance Awards.

The farm shop was selected in the best local food and drink category of the annual awards, which will be judged digitally.

Blue Tin was launched by Jed Jackson, Emma Darke and their children Jake and Jonny in 2009. The business was a runner-up in the same category in 2018 and a finalist the year before.

As well as the usual categories, the organisers hope to find nominations for “rural heroes”, a new category reflecting those who have gone the extra mile during the pandemic.

For more information, visit countryside-alliance.org

