Fiat 500 range available with three trim levels

you are waiting delivery of a new car — someone I know is having to wait until this May for a new car ordered last November — then it is worth keeping an eye on the progress (or otherwise) of car production.

New car registrations for 2021 grew by a marginal one per cent on pandemic-ravaged 2020 and the latest forecast for 2022, according to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders — published in October, before the rise of the Omicron variant — was for 1.96 million new car registrations.

The SMMT says the UK finished 2021 as the third largest European market for new car registrations.

Mike Hawes, SMMT’s chief executive, said: “Manufacturers continue to battle myriad challenges, with tougher trading arrangements, accelerating technology shifts and, above all, the global semiconductor shortage which is decimating supply.”

The SMMT says the UK finished 2021 as the third largest European market for new car registrations.

Nevertheless, some carmakers are ploughing on and publicising new updates to proven models.

Fiat for example, has announced model year 2022 updates to its 500X and Tipo line-ups. And despite the pressures on delivery detailed above Fiat is saying updated standard specifications across each range are available to order now.

The 500X 2022 exterior has been revamped, gaining the 500 logo to the front and new FIAT lettering to the rear.

The new 500X is available in Club, Cross and Sport trim levels, and in two body variants: hatchback and the newly-announced Dolcevita soft top.

The “trick” I have always found with the 500 is that its compact outside belies a roomy inside.

Not only that but inside the 500 is always quintessentially Italian, and comes with a choice of different finishes in a choice of fabrics and colours, a wide range of seat settings and a roomy boot.

The finish looks and feels of good quality and is complemented by handy storage compartments.

The cockpit features a clearly defined instrument cluster, with graphics that are easy to read, together with a steering wheel, which is contoured to ensure better positioning of the driver’s hands. The instrument panel maintains familiar 500 style, blending vintage looks with modern technology.

Club trim receives 16in alloy wheels, air conditioning, cruise control and a 7in, and is priced from £22,085 (on the road).

The Cross trim provides buyers with a more rugged exterior and includes rear-view parking camera, 17in alloy wheels, LED headlights and automatic dual-zone climate control, priced from £23,585 (on the road) for the hatchback and £26,235 (on the road) for the Dolcevita.

The top-of-the-range Sport trim has alcantara steering wheel, puddle lights, body-coloured bumpers and side skirts, and colour TFT screen, and is priced at £25,085 for the hatchback and £27,735 for the Dolcevita (both on the road prices).

All trim levels come with the efficient Firefly 1.0-litre unit with six-speed manual transmission.

All versions of the new Fiat 500X come with the Uconnect 7in HD Live touchscreen system, complete with Apple CarPlay integration and Android AutoTM compatibility as standard.

By downloading the free Uconnect Live app from the App Store or Google Play Store, drivers can fully exploit the benefits of this app, which includes music streaming with Deezer and TuneIn, news from Reuters, connected navigation with TomTom Live and they can keep in touch with friends via Facebook Check-in and Twitter.

The new Tipo MY22 line-up consists of three trim levels — Tipo, City Life and Cross — available as hatchback only.

Tipo receives adaptive cruise control, electric heated door mirrors, seven-inch touchscreen with DAB, bluetooth and new 16in wheels and is priced from £19,595 (on the road).

City Life trim includes 17in alloy wheels, full LED headlights and rear lights, 7in full colour digital cluster, fog lights, and driver seat electric lumbar support and is priced from £20,595 (on the road).

The Tipo Cross featuring a different exterior look with more rugged bumpers and roof bars receives, over and above City Life, a rear-view parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, auto high beam, integrated Sat Nav and body-coloured door mirrors and is priced from £22,595 (on the road).

The 500X and Tipo are both also available in (red) trim levels as with the rest of the Fiat range.

All in all, the reinvention of the Fiat 500 continues apace and these updates (and the fabulous red livery) can only enhance the car in potential customers’ eyes.