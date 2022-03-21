Story of folk hero

BOB DYLAN’S career has spanned more than 60 years since he captured the zeitgeist of the Sixties with his folk anthems.

Now the American singer-songwriter’s story is being told through some of his musical gems amid the defining moments of those early years.

“Bob”, played by Dylan fan Bill Lennon, and his band, Leigh Chambers (guitar and backing vocals), Lewis Cochrane (keyboards and backing vocals), Phil Marriott (drums) and Al Parker (bass and backing vocals), will play hits such as Like a Rolling Stone, Blowin’ in the Wind, Knocking on Heaven’s Door and Subterranean Homesick Blues.

Bill, who also plays Keef Rickard in the Counterfeit Stones, says the show features evocative visuals and fascinating anecdotes. “It’s an evening of good, old-fashioned nostalgia,” he says.

• The Bob Dylan Story is at the Kenton Theatre in Henley next Friday (March 25) at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £21 from the box office on (01491) 525050 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk