Delightfully stirring British music delivered by substitute conductor

THIS concert of wonderful British music in the glorious setting of Dorchester Abbey featured the Benson Choral Society supported by the West Forest Sinfonia.

The event opened with a surprise announcement by Kevin Lawson, chairman of the society, that conductor David Wordsworth had tested positive for covid-19 the previous evening, creating real concern that the concert might not go ahead. Fortunately, a replacement conductor was found, with Hilary Davan Wetton agreeing to stand in at the last minute. He is widely regarded as an outstanding conductor in this field of music, so the concert was able to take place.

Cecilia McDowall’s stirring anthem Ave maris stella opened the evening’s performance, with the choir’s soprano soloist Gloria Walker reaching hauntingly beautiful tones.

Percy Grainger’s spirited Handel in the Strand reflected both Handel and English musical comedy, featuring the brilliant pianist Anita D’Attellis to great acclaim.

Five Mystical Songs by Ralph Vaughan Williams showcased the fine baritone Ambrose Connolly in what is regarded as the composer’s first great masterpiece.

Connolly’s baritone solos led the first four songs with passion and joy, with the choir leading the final triumphant song with its setting of Let All the World in Every Corner Sing.

The second half opened with a magnificent performance of Gerald Finzi’s Eclogue for Piano and Strings in a classic style on a

pastoral subject and it received well-deserved rapturous applause.

Three English part-songs continued the theme of wonderful British music written by Charles Stanford, John Ireland and Sir Edward Elgar.

The evening finished in great style with Elgar’s ever popular Sea Pictures arranged with a soprano, alto, tenor, bass choral setting by Donald Fraser.

The theme of different responses to the sea, with its beauty, dangers and symbolism, was a triumphant conclusion.

Terry Grourk