Female folk duo club together

THEY first played together a quarter of a century ago and since then folk musicians Chris While and Julie Matthews have played more than 2,500 gigs, including the Royal Albert Hall.

They will be at Nettlebed Folk Club next week, helping it to recover from the covid pandemic.

Chris sings and plays guitar, banjo, dulcimer, bodhran and percussion, while Julie sings and plays piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki.

They will perform at the Village Club on Monday (October 10). Doors open at 7.45pm.

Call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only) or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk