Monday, 10 October 2022

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

10 October 2022

Female folk duo club together

Female folk duo club together

THEY first played together a quarter of a century ago and since then folk musicians Chris While and Julie Matthews have played more than 2,500 gigs, including the Royal Albert Hall.

They will be at Nettlebed Folk Club next week, helping it to recover from the covid pandemic.

Chris sings and plays guitar, banjo, dulcimer, bodhran and percussion, while Julie sings and plays piano, guitar, mandolin and bouzouki.

They will perform at the Village Club on Monday (October 10). Doors open at 7.45pm.

Call 01628 636620 (between 10am and 8pm only) or visit www.nettlebedfolkclub.co.uk

10 October 2022

More News:

Garden talk

ANGELA O’CONNELL will give a talk called “The ... [more]

 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33