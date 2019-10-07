New Henley homes are totally up to the minute

A PAIR of new homes has been built at Robhill Gardens on Greys Road, by local property developer Bentier Homes.

One house has already been sold and the other is on the market with Davis Tate at a guide price of £1,750,000.

Totalling around 3,500 square feet, the living accommodation is arranged over three floors and decorated to a very high standard, with Farrow & Ball paint on the walls.

On the ground floor there is a sitting room at the front of the house, along with a study and a cloakroom.

At the back is a large open-plan family / dining room / kitchen fitted with Siemens integrated appliances — the kitchen has stone work surfaces, a breakfast bar and a utility room.

On the first floor there are four large bedrooms, one of which has a dressing room, two en suite bathrooms and a family bathroom.

Up again to the second floor and there is a fifth bedroom, also with a dressing room and an en suite bathroom, and storage space under the eaves.

The house has a Vaillant gas-fired boiler and central heating system, and underfloor heating on the ground floor.

The professionally landscaped gardens were designed by a Chelsea Flower Show gold medallist in the Creative Landscape category — there is a sun terrace at the back and plenty of parking space at the front.

For peace of mind, this new home comes with an alarm system, a secure gated entrance and a 10-year NHBC warranty.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Davis Tate’s Henley branch on (01491) 412345.