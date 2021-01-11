Monday, 11 January 2021

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Safety webinar

PARENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave are being invited to take part in a safety webinar.

The live event  is designed to update guardians on the school’s practices for keeping children safe.

Asssistant headteacher David Thatcher said: “New technologies bring exciting learning opportunities but careful management and education is needed to ensure that everyone is safe in our digital world.

“We feel the need to highlight everything that will be most relevant to parents to protect children online.”

The webinar will be on January 27, starting at 4.30pm. Parents should register by emailing office@piggottschool.org or visiting bit.ly/3ncX15Y

More News:

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33