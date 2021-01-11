PARENTS at the Piggott School in Wargrave are being invited to take part in a safety webinar.

The live event is designed to update guardians on the school’s practices for keeping children safe.

Asssistant headteacher David Thatcher said: “New technologies bring exciting learning opportunities but careful management and education is needed to ensure that everyone is safe in our digital world.

“We feel the need to highlight everything that will be most relevant to parents to protect children online.”

The webinar will be on January 27, starting at 4.30pm. Parents should register by emailing office@piggottschool.org or visiting bit.ly/3ncX15Y