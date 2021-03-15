Virtual Chinese New Year

PUPILS at the Piggott School in Wargrave held a virtual assembly to celebrate Chinese New Year.

The assembly was produced by year 7 Chinese language students and released on the school website on February 12, the beginning of the lunar new year festival.

Siblings Harry and Darcy Daisley, who both study Chinese at Piggott School, welcomed students to the assembly.

Darcy explained that 2021 was the year of the ox, the second sign in the Chinese zodiac, which follows a 12-year sequence of different animals.

People born in the year of the ox are said to be reliable, strong, patient and kind.

The video assembly featured old photographs from the school’s previous Chinese New Year activities from the last 12 years.

Pupil Jacob Royle then explained why it was an important festival and he was followed by Imogen Buchanan, who talked about the significance of the traditional dragon dance.

Gabriel Scott demonstrated some of his kung fu skills and students in all year groups then took it in turns to wish everyone a Happy New Year.