Hawks women get season off to a winning start

HENLEY HAWKS WOMEN got their Championship 1 South season off to a winning start as they defeated local rivals Abbey Women at Dry Leas on Sunday.

A solid performance from hosts, who took the chances presented to them, resulted in them grabbing a bonus-point victory while visitors Abbey stole a try to register the first points on the table for them.

Two early tries from the Hawks’ Lauren Mueller and Nina Webb, the latter converted by Rachael Humphreys, afforded them a momentum Abbey couldn’t quite match all game. Although first-half possession and territory was largely in Abbey’s favour, as was their dominant scrum, they will rue several missed opportunities to the home side’s 22, which could have resulted in points to overturn the 12-0 score line at half-time.

Strong first-half performances from forwards Natalie Mitchell and Jess Potter were encouraging, but couldn’t contain Henley’s Lini Kaufana, who was instrumental for the home side in orchestrating their attack. Probing runs from Abbey’s talismanic centre Alice Denton were well-contained by Henley. Henley were the first to score in the second half, with hooker Katie Phillips dotting down, minutes before Abbey responded with a try of their own; demonstrating the ability and skill within the squad to play a wide, expansive game.

Good interlinking play between the forwards and the backs, spearheaded by on-form number eight Charlotte Faux, saw full-back Hayley Matthews put winger Caroline Shepherd in for a try for their only points all match. Henley concluded proceedings with two more unanswered tries through full-back Genevieve Moody and Juliette Gagglioli to secure the bonus-point win.