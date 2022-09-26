Van stolen by gang

A GANG is thought to be behind the theft of a man’s van in Sonning Common.

The white transit van was stolen from Blounts Court Road during Monday night last week.

It belongs to Sam Williams who runs Sploj, a Henley business which hires out bouncy castles and runs sports camps.

The thieves emptied the contents from the van before driving off in it.

Police said they also received a report of four men wearing black balaclavas in a silver Suzuki Vitara and what was believed to be the stolen van attempting to steal another van and tools by threatening the owner at 4.15am the next day.

The white high-top van has the registration plate YH57 WFY.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference number 43220411508.