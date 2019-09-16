Monday, 16 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Expressway would ‘add pollution’

THE proposed Oxford to Cambridge “expressway” would increase air pollution, Watlington Parish Council has warned.

The council has already formally objected to the
£3 billion road being built, saying it had been brought forward with no formal public consultation or assessment of its impact on the environment.

Now it says the scheme will increase air pollution in areas which are already subject to air quality management action and increase the weight of traffic on routes passing through Watlington to the expressway.

The council is also concerned about the associated housebuilding, saying the concentration of development in the South-East runs contrary to the Government’s objective of developing the economic power of the Midlands and the North.

Councillor Terry Jackson told a meeting on Tuesday that there hadn’t been consultation on the road.

Councillor Nick Hancock said there was a “lack of transparency” with non-disclosure agreements being signed by private sector organisations.

The council, which is a member of the Expressway Action Group with other parishes and villages opposed to the road, agreed to support an expanded objection.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33