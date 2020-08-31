Library still shut

THE continued closure of Watlington library is causing concern in the town, says a parish councillor.

The library was shut, along with other public buildings, when the coronavirus pandemic took hold but many of these have since re-opened.

Councillor Tim Horton told a parish council meeting this week: “There’s some frustration, even anxiety, in the town, that the library has not re-opened, nor has it a date to open.”

Steve Harrod, the town’s representative on Oxfordshire County Council, which is responsible for libraries, replied: “I’m afraid I don't have anything definitive on that.”

He said he would pass on the question and added: “I’m sure officers do have a timetable, I’m just not sure it has been widely publicised.”