Boy starts youth wing of climate group

YOUNG people in Watlington can now join a youth climate action group.

It was recently set up to encourage youngsters to take collective action to tackle the climate emergency and is open to those aged 11 to 16.

It will be independent but supported by the Watlington Climate Action Group,

The group was the idea of 15-year-old Lawrence Dew, from Northend, after he joined the Watlington Climate Action group for the volunteering section of the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award.

He said: “I wanted to get more young people involved and to make the action group more welcoming for people my age.

“We are advertising it at school and around town and hoping to get more members as we go along.

“I’ve always been interested in nature and the enviroment and I think more and more people are now aware of the fact that our climate is not going in the right direction and it’s becoming even more important to care and do something about it.

“David Attenborough has been the most important role model for me because he has always tried to make people aware of what we are doing to the planet.

“You don’t need any experience to join our youth wing, it’s very much open to beginners. I had never done anything like this before.”

Nicola Schafer, a co-founder of Watlington Climate Action Group, said: “A youth climate action wing is really needed in our town because the demographic is currently not represented in our group but a lot of young people care about the environment and want to take action.

“We had wanted to get them involved for some time and we’ve not been able to, so the fact that this group is finally talking shape is fantastic.

“They will be in regular contact with us but will be independent and decide what to do, how to organise their events and when to hold their meetings.

“It is so important for young people to get their voices heard in this climate emergency.”

Sophie Nelson, a member of Watlington Climate Action group, said: “Lawrence is so passionate about the issue and he has been doing a great job organising events and volunteering with our group.

“Young people do have strong opinions about climate issues and they are always well informed because they really care about it.

“This new youth wing is an extension of our climate group and will enable them to act and decided what to do in their own way.

“I strongly believe that the earlier they get involved and understand sustainability, the better it will be in the long term.

“Many young people couldn’t do any work experience because of the pandemic and this group could at least partly replace that, providing them with a set of new skills for the future.”

For more information on how to join, email watlington

climateaction@gmail.com