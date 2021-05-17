Power cuts still occuring

Outdoor spaces booked for return of festival next summer
Monday, 17 May 2021
POWER cuts are still affecting parts of Whitchurch.
Residents of Hardwick Road and streets off it have complained of intermittent cuts lasting up to an hour.
Engineers from Scottish and Southern Energy Networks have been trying to trace a suspected fault in an underground cable.
They installed a generator following a lengthy outage on April 19 which lasted most of the afternoon but this failed several times so has been replaced.
The company hopes there will be no more problems until the mains supply issue is fixed, which could involve digging up the street.
17 May 2021
