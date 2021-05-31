Web team honoured

THIS year’s Whitchurch Award has been presented to the team behind the village website.

The Whitchurch Web, which is run by volunteers Richard Wingfield, Pam Scott, Hilary Jensen and Phil Weir with input from nature writer Sally Woolhouse, photographer Nick Brazil and others, was developed as part of the 2009 Whitchurch village plan which called for a digital hub to share information.

It serves as an online parish newsletter with regular updates, a photographic gallery, what’s on section, discussion board and information directory. The parish council pays for part of its web hosting but has no say on the content.

This award is presented by the Whitchurch Society.

Jim Donahue, who chairs the parish council, said: “Congratulations to the team. The site does a great job of keeping our community informed and the message board remains a vital way for people to communicate despite the growth of tools like Facebook and WhatsApp.”

Mr Wingfield, the editor, said: “This has been a wonderful surprise and I would like to thank all our team. One of the nicest things about life in Whitchurch is the variety of things that go on.”