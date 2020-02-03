Restaurant demolished

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
Monday, 03 February 2020
THE former Woody Nook restaurant in Woodcote has been demolished to make way for housing.
Vida Estates, of Goring, has planning permission for two pairs of semi-detached dwellings on the land in Goring Road.
The restaurant opened in 2006 but shut a decade later as owners Jane and Peter Bailey wanted to focus on their vineyard in Australia.
03 February 2020
