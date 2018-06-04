Networking creatives launch online shop

A NETWORKING group in Henley has launched an online shop to help its members sell their goods.

The Creative Duck is providing a platform for the town’s creative community to reach national and international customers wanting to buy from small, independent businesses.

Founders Sarah Gilbert, Nicola Nott and Joanna McGinn, who all live in Henley, sourced the products for the shop, including gifts, homeware, artwork, stationery, fashion, food and items for children.

Mrs Nott, of Berkshire Road, said: “We have selected only the best quality products from talented local makers and creative brands.” Mrs McGinn, of Wilson Avenue, said: “When we set up The Creative Duck, our aim was to support a thriving creative community and put the area on the creative map. Launching the shop feels like the perfect next step.”

Watercolourist Emma Benz, who is selling her prints on the site, said: “I’m so excited to be part of The Creative Duck online marketplace, which is fantastic as it supports and brings together local makers in my area.

“I have been a ‘Duck’ since last year and it has made a huge difference to my business, with an amazing array of talks and events, as well as a wonderful group of supportive, talented people.”

The company organises workshops for business owners and those looking to start their own ventures. It offers advice on a range of issues, including marketing and photography, and provides business owners with a forum in which to socialise, share their ideas and support one another.

Mrs Gilbert, of St Andrew’s Road, said: “We’ve tapped into a need and a thirst for people looking to share knowledge, learn from others and meet like-minded people. The response has been mind-blowing and our community just keeps growing.”

The next event will be held at Red Fox Photography at Henley Enterprise Park, off Greys Road, on June 25 at 8pm and will be about digital marketing and online advertising with Jon Simmonds, of Rocket Science Digital. Tickets cost £12.50. For more information, visit www.thecreativeduck.co.uk